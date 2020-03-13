Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
On The Bright Side
MSU Matters
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Wichita Co. Law Enforcement Center more than halfway complete
Video
1 year later, New Zealand mosque attacks alter many lives
WFPD award honors to officers in excellence
Video
Decatur PD implement gun-mounted cameras following key evidence victory in Vernon trial
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Texas Rangers
Masters Report
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
Silver Star Nation
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Trump “postpone” idea shot down by Japanese Olympic minister
Top Stories
Team of the Week: Vernon College Lady Chaps Softball – March 12, 2020
Video
Local Texoma Sports Affected by Coronavirus – March 12, 2020
Video
McLaren: 1 staffer has coronavirus, 14 others in quarantine
NBA says virus hiatus will likely last “at least” a month
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
Local Texoma Sports Affected by Coronavirus – March 12, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Basketball All-District Honors – March 9, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Top 10 Plays of the Week – March 8, 2020
Video
High School Softball – Holliday vs Iowa Park – March 7, 2020
Video
High School Softball – Windthorst vs Jacksboro – March 7, 2020
Video
High School Softball: Windthorst vs. Vernon – March 7, 2020
Video
Contests
Safe Place Selfie
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Remarkable Women
Women’s Expo
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Obituaries
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
What the Tech
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Pros
Education Matters
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Palliative Care of Hospice
Video
Top Stories
A great place to work
Video
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
NCAA cancels men’s, women’s Division 1 tournaments, remaining spring and winter championships
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
MSU extends spring break, will transition to online only classes amid coronavirus concern
2
of
/
2
Team of the Week: Vernon College Lady Chaps Softball – March 12, 2020
Sports
by:
M.J. Baird
Posted:
Mar 12, 2020 / 10:41 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 12, 2020 / 10:41 PM CDT
Our Texoma team of the week is the Vernon College Lady Chaps!
Don't Miss
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Weather
What we know about the 36 coronavirus patients in Texas
Auto Racing Challenge
MSU extends spring break, transition to online-only classes amid coronavirus concern
Video
Candlelight vigil to be held Sunday in honor of Logan Cline
Latest News
Wichita Co. Law Enforcement Center more than halfway complete
Video
WFPD award honors to officers in excellence
Video
Decatur PD implement gun-mounted cameras following key evidence victory in Vernon trial
Video
More Local News