WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The first season in class 4A has treated the Old High Girls Soccer Team quite well, that makes a lot of sense considering this team was highly competitive in the larger classification.

The lady coyotes have made a run to the regional tournament — with their sights set on state.

MJ Baird has their story — Rob Woodard and Company, earning our team of the week!