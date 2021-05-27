Team of the week: Windthorst Trojans baseball – May 26, 2021

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Windthorst Trojans are our Texoma team of the week!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News