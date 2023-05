Our Texoma team of the week honor goes to the Electra softball team!

This year, the Electra Lady Tigers made the deepest playoff run the program has ever seen and made history in the 2023 season.

Head coach Ryan Pollard and a few seniors helped the team make it to the regional semifinals where they faced off against Borden County.

The Electra Lady Tigers’ season ended when Borden County won 11-1.