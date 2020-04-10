Breaking News
Texas-Oklahoma Junior Golf Tournament Canceled amid COVID-19 Concerns

The 2020 Texas-Oklahoma (T-O) junior golf tournament was canceled on Friday, according to the tournament website.

“The TOJRGOLF Board has voted to cancel this years Tournament due to the ongoing Pandemic,” the tournament website reads. “While we understand this is bad news – the safety of all players and their families is our main concern.”

The T-O has been played every year since its inception back in 1957.

It was scheduled to take place June 22-24 at Wichita Falls Country Club and The Champions Course at Weeks Park.

