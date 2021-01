The Texas Rangers are raising money for local charities by selling homemade jams unique to certain players.

In a line of limited edition jams, a variety of Rangers players made jam and hand-signed the jars that are now for sale here.

Strawberry/Apple jelly Gallo jam, Solak’s rounding the bases raspberry jam and Choo’s cotton candy grape jam are some of the flavors available.

Sales from these jam purchases are used to help the Meals on Wheels program.