DALLAS (NBC News) — The Texas Rangers are unveiling their new uniforms for the 2020 season in Arlington.

Manager Chris Woodward and players Willie Calhoun, Shin-Soo Choo, Delino DeShields, Joey Gallo and Jose Trevino are expected to take part.

The new look coincides with the opening of the team’s new ballpark this coming spring.

The @Rangers will be in powder blue from head to toe for all Sunday home games. pic.twitter.com/NjxaGIqbNu — Andrew M. Greenstein (@KRLDAndrewG) December 4, 2019

The @Rangers home alternate, which will be worn on Fridays. pic.twitter.com/oxn7FnstyS — Andrew M. Greenstein (@KRLDAndrewG) December 4, 2019