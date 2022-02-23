TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — The high school basketball playoff bracket is set for the upcoming round of games.

Most games are set to tip off on Friday, February 21. Ten Texoma boys teams remain in the postseason while Christ Academy is the lone girls team still playing.

Class 3A Matchups City View vs San Angelo TLCA

Friday, February 25 — 6 p.m.

@ Anson HS Holliday vs Wall

Friday, February 25 — 7:30 p.m.

@ Abilene Wylie HS Class 1A Matchups Electra vs Roscoe Highland

Friday, February 25 — 8 p.m.

@ Haskell HS Benjamin vs Eula

Friday, February 25 — 6 p.m.

@ Haskell HS Munday vs Hermleigh

Friday, February 25 — 8:45 p.m.

@ Anson HS Midway vs Miller Grove

Friday, February 25 — 6:30 p.m.

@ Tioga HS Class 4A Matchups Hirschi vs Western Hills

Friday, February 25 — 6 p.m.

@ Bridgeport HS Burkburnett vs Dunbar

TBA Class 2A Matchups Seymour vs Itasca

Friday, February 25 — 6:30 p.m.

@ Mineral Wells HS TAPPS Class 1A Matchup – Boys Christ Academy vs Prestonwood Christian

TBA TAPPS Class 1A Matchup – Girls Christ Academy vs Kingdom Collegiate

TBA

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest scores and highlights.