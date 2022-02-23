TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — The high school basketball playoff bracket is set for the upcoming round of games.
Most games are set to tip off on Friday, February 21. Ten Texoma boys teams remain in the postseason while Christ Academy is the lone girls team still playing.
Class 3A Matchups
City View vs San Angelo TLCA
Friday, February 25 — 6 p.m.
@ Anson HS
Holliday vs Wall
Friday, February 25 — 7:30 p.m.
@ Abilene Wylie HS
Class 1A Matchups
Electra vs Roscoe Highland
Friday, February 25 — 8 p.m.
@ Haskell HS
Benjamin vs Eula
Friday, February 25 — 6 p.m.
@ Haskell HS
Munday vs Hermleigh
Friday, February 25 — 8:45 p.m.
@ Anson HS
Midway vs Miller Grove
Friday, February 25 — 6:30 p.m.
@ Tioga HS
Class 4A Matchups
Hirschi vs Western Hills
Friday, February 25 — 6 p.m.
@ Bridgeport HS
Burkburnett vs Dunbar
TBA
Class 2A Matchups
Seymour vs Itasca
Friday, February 25 — 6:30 p.m.
@ Mineral Wells HS
TAPPS Class 1A Matchup – Boys
Christ Academy vs Prestonwood Christian
TBA
TAPPS Class 1A Matchup – Girls
Christ Academy vs Kingdom Collegiate
TBA
