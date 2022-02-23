TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — The high school basketball playoff bracket is set for the upcoming round of games.

Most games are set to tip off on Friday, February 21. Ten Texoma boys teams remain in the postseason while Christ Academy is the lone girls team still playing.

Class 3A Matchups

City View vs San Angelo TLCA
Friday, February 25 — 6 p.m.
@ Anson HS

Holliday vs Wall
Friday, February 25 — 7:30 p.m.
@ Abilene Wylie HS

Class 1A Matchups

Electra vs Roscoe Highland
Friday, February 25 — 8 p.m.
@ Haskell HS

Benjamin vs Eula
Friday, February 25 — 6 p.m.
@ Haskell HS

Munday vs Hermleigh
Friday, February 25 — 8:45 p.m.
@ Anson HS

Midway vs Miller Grove
Friday, February 25 — 6:30 p.m.
@ Tioga HS

Class 4A Matchups

Hirschi vs Western Hills
Friday, February 25 — 6 p.m.
@ Bridgeport HS

Burkburnett vs Dunbar
TBA

Class 2A Matchups

Seymour vs Itasca
Friday, February 25 — 6:30 p.m.
@ Mineral Wells HS

TAPPS Class 1A Matchup – Boys

Christ Academy vs Prestonwood Christian
TBA

TAPPS Class 1A Matchup – Girls

Christ Academy vs Kingdom Collegiate
TBA

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest scores and highlights.