Texoma football officials look to recruit new members – May 23, 2021

The North Texas Chapter of football officials is looking for new members to join their team.

Anyone over the age of 16 is able to sign up, regardless of prior experience in the sport. The chapter will train new officials on all aspects of the job, everything from learning the rulebook to proper positioning on the field.

Jason Hickey is the District I Director, and hopes to recruit more football officials to get involved. The first summer session for new official training is at 6:30 p.m. pm June 7, 2021 at the Region 9 Education Center on Loop 11 in Wichita Falls.

For more information on how to sign up, you can contact Jason Hickey at 940-733-7444 or via email NtxRefs@gmail.com.