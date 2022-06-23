WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on June 23, 2021, at the Wharehouse event center in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Six Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments. In addition to these awards, six awards were given out to celebrate the Midwestern State University’s centennial.

Heather Schreiber-Stark not only played multiple sports at Windthorst High School, she excelled at multiple sports, including basketball, volleyball, softball and track.

2022 Nexstar Sports Awards Hall of Fame inductee Heather Schreiber-Stark

Schreiber-Stark led the Trojanettes to four straight state championships on the volleyball court, she was also the state tournament MVP each of those four years.

She competed at the UIL state track meet twice in the high jump winning a gold and a silver medal, however, basketball is where Schreiber-Stark really made her name.

Schreiber-Stark left Windthorst as the school’s all-time leading scorer, leading the Trojanettes to a state finals appearance in 2001.

That fall she began her collegiate career on the same court with the University of Texas. From 2001 to 2005 she started every game, 133 in all. Her team went an impressive 103-30. She helped the Longhorns win two Big 12 titles and make an appearance in the Final Four.

Her name is scattered throughout the Longhorn record books as one of the best scorers and 3-point shooters in school history.

Schreiber-Stark was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks but her future was back home in Windthorst where she’s served as the head basketball coach since 2005. She’s taken six teams to the regional tournament.

