Nexstar Awards Hall of Fame: Bobby Evans

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2021 Nexstar Sports Awards were held July 8, 2021, and the MPEC Exhibit Hall in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Eight Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame, and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments.

Bobby Evans joins seven others in the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame.

Bobby Evans

Bobby Evans came to Wichita Falls in 1949 and little did he know he’d become a major part of the sports community for the next 65 years.

Evans played basketball four years at Hardin College scoring over 700 points and twice earning All-Conference honors as the team’s guard.

D.L. Ligon once said Evans was the best ball handler he’d ever seen.

While in college, Evans officiated high school basketball games.

After graduation, he played a major role in the growth of the Oil Bowl Classic and as a fundraiser for Midwestern State University.

Evans is best known as the co-owner of Brotherton & White Sporting Goods from 1956 to 1977 and of Bobby Evans Sporting Goods from 1977 to 2014.

A legend on the court and in the community Bobby Evans is welcomed into the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame.