Nexstar Sports Awards: College Female Athlete of the Year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2021 Nexstar Sports Awards were held July 8, 2021, and the MPEC Exhibit Hall in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Eight Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame, and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments.

The award for College Female Athlete of the Year was awarded to Vernon College softball pitcher Kaila Eastburn.

Kaila Eastburn

Kaila Eastburn

Kaila Eastburn earned NJCAA All-Region First-Team honors after a stellar sophomore season in the circle and in the batter’s box. At the plate, Eastburn led the Lady Chaps with 56 runs batted in and 48 runs scored while hitting .401. In the circle, she posted a 20-3 record with a 2.10 earned run average. She struck out 195 batters in 156 helping lead Vernon College to a 42-win season.

Other nominees in this category were Tiffany Hollebeck of Midwestern State University Tennis and Morgan Lenaham of Midwestern State University Basketball.

Tiffany Hollebeck

Tiffany Hollebeck

Tiffany Hollebeck earned All-American status her senior year by finishing the season ranked ninth in the nation in doubles play. Hollebeck went 25-10, including a 16-3 mark in doubles play. She finished her MSU career winning over 70-percent of her matches.

Morgan Lenahan

Morgan Lenahan

Morgan earned Newcomer of the Year and First-Team All Lone Star Conference honors in 2021. Lenahan averaged 15 points per game while hitting 43 percent of her shots from the court and better than 40 percent from beyond the three-point arc. Lenahan was a key contributor for the Mustangs team making its fourth straight postseason appearance.

