Nexstar Sports Awards: Espirit De Corps

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2021 Nexstar Sports Awards were held July 8, 2021, and the MPEC Exhibit Hall in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Eight Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame, and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments.

The Espirit De Corps is a new award that given to the team which exhibits team comradery and a high level of sportsmanship on and all of the field.

The inaugural winner of the Espirit De Corps award was given to the Holliday Softball Team.