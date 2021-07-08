Nexstar Sports Awards: Large School Female Athlete of the Year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2021 Nexstar Sports Awards were held July 8, 2021, and the MPEC Exhibit Hall in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Eight Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame, and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments.

The award for Large School Female Athlete of the Year was awarded to Rider Raider soccer player Aubrey Glidewell.

Just a Sophomore, Aubrey Glidewell, the soccer star dominated the opposition scoring 36 goals in 20 games. The 36 goals broke the WFISD single-season record which had stood for nearly 30 years. The Lady Raiders won 16 games, Glidewell producing the game-winning goal in 11 of those victories. Glidewell registered five hat tricks while also dishing out 10 assists in 2021.

Other nominees in this category were Jaylynn Bristow of Rider Basketball and Iowa Park multi-sport athlete Isabella Dickens.

Sophomore Jalynn Bristow earned District MVP and All-State honors. Bristow averaged a double-double for the second straight year, finishing the season scoring 21 points and pulling down 10 rebounds per game. She is re-writing the record books at Rider, in the playoffs, she pulled down a school-record 24 rebounds in a win over Burleson Centennial.

A three-sport standout, Dickens earned First-Team All-District in volleyball, District Co-MVP honors in basketball and offensive player of the year in softball. Also, just a Sophomore, Dickens averaged 13.5 points and seven rebounds for a playoff team. In softball, she was an instrumental part of the Lady Hawks lineup which advanced to the state tournament. Dickens hit over .450 with five homers, 46 runs batted in and 65 runs scored.