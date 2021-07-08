Nexstar Sports Awards: Large School Male Athlete

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2021 Nexstar Sports Awards were held July 8, 2021, and the MPEC Exhibit Hall in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Eight Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame, and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding moments.

The award for Large School Male Athlete was awarded to Daniel Gilbertson of Graham Football.

Daniel Gilbertson

Graham Steers 31 vs. Everman Bulldogs 20 September 25, 2020

Whether Daniel Gilbertson was starting as a starting wide receiver or a starting running back for The Steers, Gilbertson produced. He finished his career with over 6,000 total yards of offense and 76 touchdowns.

As a senior, Gilbertson rushed for 2,002 yards and 28 scores. A three-sport athlete, Gilbertson also earned First-Team-All-District honors on the basketball court.

Other nominees in this category were Jacob Rodriguez of Rider Football and Taylor Davis of Wichita Falls High School Soccer.

Jacob Rodriguez

Rodriguez rewrote the Rider Raiders record book. The University of Virginia signee threw for a school-record 7,085 yards. The dual-threat quarterback also now holds the school record with 10,136 total yards of offense. Rodriguez guided the Raiders to the State Semifinals as a senior with over 2,900 yards of total offense while having a hand in 41 touchdowns.



Taylor Davis

Davis established himself as one of the best-ever to suit up for the coyotes. In 2021 he scored 27 goals which placed him second in program history. He also dished out nine assists. Davis named the district 5-5A Offensive Player of the Year while also earning Tasco First-Team-All-Region honors. His 52 career goals puts Davis in a position to set the Old High career scoring record in 2022.