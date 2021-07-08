Nexstar Sports Awards: Next Level Athlete of the Year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2021 Nexstar Sports Awards were held July 8, 2021, and the MPEC Exhibit Hall in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Eight Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame, and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments.

Our Next Level Athlete of the Year honor is an award presented to an athlete who competed in Texoma and then continued their athletic careers either collegiately or professionally.

Taliyah Brooks (Photo by DIETMAR STIPLOVSEK / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT (Photo by DIETMAR STIPLOVSEK/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

The award for Next Level Athlete of the Year was awarded to Rider Raider – Team USA Track and Field Taliyah Brooks.

Taliyah shattered her career-best in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 12.61 seconds at the United States Olympic Trials. The performance is the 7th best by an American in 2021. In March, competing in her featured event, the Heptathlon, at the Texas Relays she finished first with a personal record of 6,252 points. It’s the sixth-best performance by an American woman in 2021. In June, she was sitting in fourth place with two events remaining in the Heptathlon at the Olympic Trials when heat exhaustion forced her to withdraw from the qualifying event.

Other nominees in this category were Seattle Seahawk LJ Collier from Munday and Oklahoma Sooner Tatum Veitenheimer from Windthorst.

LJ started all 16 games in his second season with the Seattle Seahawks finishing 2021 with three sacks, four tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits. His biggest play came in week two when he stopped Cam Newton at the Two-Yard line on the final play of the game to secure a Seahawks victory.

As a Junior, in 15 starts Tatum Veitenheimer improved her field goal percentage, three-point shooting percentage, free throw percentage, rebounds per game and scoring. She also finished second on the team with 40 steals.