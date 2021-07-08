Nexstar Sports Awards: Noel Johnson Courage Award

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2021 Nexstar Sports Awards were held July 8, 2021, and the MPEC Exhibit Hall in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Noel Johnson

Eight Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame, and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments.

This is not a new award this year but one that had been renamed. This award was previously the Inspirational Story of the Year but has been renamed Noel Johnson Courage Award.

Midwestern State University Women’s Basketball Coach Noel Johnson cared about others on and off the court.

In 2020, Noel Johnson passed away after a 14-month journey with ovarian cancer.