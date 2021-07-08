Nexstar Sports Awards: Play of the Year

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2021 Nexstar Sports Awards were held July 8, 2021, at the MPEC Exhibit Hall in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Eight Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments.

The Play of the Year was awarded to Windthorst football for the “Lonesome Man” play.

“The Lonesome Man”

Max Owen and “The Lonesome Man” play

“The Lonesome Man” play was between Windthorst and Wellington in the State Semifinals. The defense dominates a scoreless game late in the third quarter. The Windthorst Trojans are 26 yards away from the endzone, Max Owen appeared to be trotting off the field, stopping just before the sideline and lining up as a receiver. “The Lonesome Man” was wide open for a 26-yard score. This would be the only score of the game and the score that sent the Trojans to AT&T Stadium for a state title game against Mart.

The other nominees for “Play of the Year” were: “The Miracle on 4th and 24” by the Graham Steers and the “Four-Wheeler Razorbacks One” by the Windthorst Trojans.

Hunter Lanaham and “The Miracle on 4th and 24” play

“The Miracle on 4th and 24”

The Graham Steers beat Celina 23-21 on a Chandler Dyer 37-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining in the State Quarterfinals. Without a 4th and 24 conversion on the drive, the Steers season would have ended.

Quarterback Hunter Lanaham scrambled and fired downfield with Tre Alvarez making the catch. The Steers had to wait for the officials to confirm the first down. “The Miracle on 4th and 24,” leading to a miraculous victory.

“Four-Wheeler Razorbacks One”

Ethan Belcher and “Four-Wheeler Razorback One” play

The Windthorst Trojans were about to send the Class 2A-Division Two State Championship game into overtime. As an extra-point attempt sailed wide left, flags littered the field, Mart called for being offsides.

Enter “Four-Wheeler Razorbacks One,” Ethan Belcher taking the snap in a Wildcat formation and trotting into the endzone for a game-winning two-point conversion.

