Nexstar Sports Awards: Team of the Year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2021 Nexstar Sports Awards were held July 8, 2021, and the MPEC Exhibit Hall in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Eight Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame, and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments.

The award for Team of the Year was awarded to Windthorst Football.

Windthorst Football

Some said the Trojans should just be happy to be playing in the class 2A Division Two State Championship game. After all, they were double-digit underdogs facing the Mart Panthers team going after a fourth straight title. But the Trojans weren’t satisfied, not until they upset Mart 22-21 bringing home the program’s first state title in 17 years. The Trojans outscored opponents by an average score of 34 to 11, posting a 15-1 record.

The other teams nominated for Team of the Year were Christ Academy Girl’s Basketball and Volleyball.

Christ Academy Girl’s Basketball

For the first time in school history, the Christ Academy Girl’s Basketball team advanced to the State Championship Game. The Lady Warriors cruised through an undefeated district schedule and finished by being ranked fourth in the state.

Christ Academy Volleyball

An 18-3 record was impressive but even more impressive was for the second time in three seasons the Christ Academy Volleyball team was crowned as State Champions. They had a straight-set victory over San Antonio Atonement, the Lady Warriors added to their state titles earned in 2012 and 2018.





