Nexstar Sports Awards: Team Spirit

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2021 Nexstar Sports Awards were held July 8, 2021, and the MPEC Exhibit Hall in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Eight Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame, and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures.

The Team Spirit Award was a new award this year and it’s given to a school band, cheer team, or mascot.
It is an award that doesn’t have nominees instead the winner was hand-picked by a voting committee.

“Team Spirit” is self-explanatory, but also taken into consideration is competition success for example UIL and competitions for band, cheer, and more.

The Team Spirit Award was awarded to Munday Cheer.

This award-winning team came in first place at the Class 1A UIL State Championships. They scored over 81 points more than five points clear of the second place finishers.

After earning Bronze a year ago, Munday Cheer came back in 2021 to take Gold, knocking off the 5 time defending State Champion Paducah Dragons in the process.

