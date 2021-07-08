WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2021 Nexstar Sports Awards were held July 8, 2021, and the MPEC Exhibit Hall in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Eight Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame, and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments.

Multi-sport Athlete Dan Owen joins seven others in the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame.

Dan Owen

A graduate of Burkburnett High School in 1950, Dan Owen, was an outstanding multi-sport athlete.

He attended Howard-Payne University playing basketball and running track.

Dan’s senior year in 1954, he led the conference in scoring, earning MVP honors while leading the Yellowjackets to the Texas Conference Basketball Championship.

That same year, he ran on school record-breaking distance relay teams and was the fastest runner in the conference in the 880-yard dash,

Owen was also quite the ballplayer, ultimately turning down a professional baseball contract with the Boston Red Sox to remain at school and pursue a coaching career.

He was a coach on the 1962 Jacksboro Tigers State Champion Football team that went undefeated, a perfect 15-0, and led the Boy’s Basketball team to state that same season.

In 1971 he transitioned to administration at Holliday, starting as the elementary principal and climbing the ranks to Superintendent before retiring in 1993.

Dan also had an incredible streak of attending the UIL State Basketball Tournament every year. Starting in 1949, he went every year for the rest of his life, except one, in 2002, when his wife was sick and they couldn’t go.

Dan Owen is already in the Howard Payne University Hall of Fame and today he becomes a member of the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame.