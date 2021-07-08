WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2021 Nexstar Sports Awards were held July 8, 2021, and the MPEC Exhibit Hall in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Eight Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame, and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments.

World Famous Racer Eddie Hill joins seven others in the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame.

Eddie Hill

The Thrill Eddie Hill, The Forefather of Racing, or maybe, Fast Eddie, you pick the nickname, he’s a world-famous racer and a local businessman.

Eddie Hill features a storied career both on land and on the water. A top fuel driver for over a decade, he’s also raced motorcycles and drag boats. Eddie was king of the road and king of the water in his heyday.

He’s lived to tell the tale of vicious crashes, with broken bones serving as just a blip on the radar as he always jumped back behind the wheel.

From his first win in 1949, to his most recent wins in 2021, Eddie owns an incredible streak of racing victories in nine different decades.

Today, Eddie and his wife Ercie own Eddie Hill’s fun cycles in downtown Wichita Falls. He’s already in two drag racing hall of fames, The Texas Motor Sports Hall of Fame, and the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America. Today, Eddie Hill becomes a member of the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame.