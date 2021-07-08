WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2021 Nexstar Sports Awards were held July 8, 2021, and the MPEC Exhibit Hall in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Eight Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame, and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments.

Midwestern State University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Gerald Stockton joins seven others in the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame.

Gerald Stockton, center, coaches Midwestern State. Photo by the Wichita Falls Times Record News

Gerald Stockton was the Head Coach of the Men’s Basketball team at Midwestern State University from 1970 until 1994, and no one at MSU accomplished more than him.

In his two and half decades leading MSU, Stockton racked up nearly 500 wins.

Under his leadership, the team won 70 straight games at D.L Ligon Coliseum across four seasons, a record that may never be broken.

The iconic coach led his teams to the NAIA Postseason Tournament eight times, finishing as national runner-up in 1975.

Stockton earned Coach of the Year in his final season,1994, and a year later was inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame.

Stockton attended Oklahoma State University, at the time it was Oklahoma A&M, where he played three seasons for the Cowboys under legendary Coach Hank Iba, making the Final Four in 1951.

The court at the D.L. Ligon Coliseum is named after Gerald Stockton and today he becomes a member of the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame.