WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2021 Nexstar Sports Awards were held July 8, 2021, and the MPEC Exhibit Hall in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Eight Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame, and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments.

Joe Bob Tyler

Texoma football coach Joe Bob Tyler joins seven others in the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame.

Joe Bob Tyler is a fixture when it comes to Texoma football coaches.

After graduating from Burkburnett, Tyler continued his playing career at Northeast Louisianna Junior College, which is now the University of Louisianna Monroe. Although his time was interrupted when he left to join the Army during World War II.

Joe Bob Tyler was taken as a prisoner of war in the battle of the bulge and held captive by the Germans for four months, fortunately, he was liberated in 1945, and returned home.

That’s when Tyler picked up where he left off on the field, becoming Louisianna-Monroe’s first-ever All-American in football.

When his playing career ended, his coaching career began, Tyler took over the Bulldogs program in 1949.

After six seasons, he joined the staff at Wichita Falls High School, working under another Nexstar Sports Hall of Famer Joe Golding.

In 1961, Tyler was named the first Head Coach of the Rider Raiders football team.

He later returned to Old High to take over as Head Coach from 1980 to 1989, later serving as an assistant at Midwestern State University in the early 90s.

Joe Bob Tyler is in the Oil Bowl Hall of Fame, the hall of fame at his alma mater, and the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor, and now he becomes a member of the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame.