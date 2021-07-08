WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2021 Nexstar Sports Awards were held July 8, 2021, and the MPEC Exhibit Hall in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Eight Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame, and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments.

Joe Golding

Wichita Falls High School Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Joe Golding joins seven others in the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame.

Joe golding spent 15 years as the Head Football Coach and Athletic Director at Wichita Falls High School, from 1947 to 1961.

Under Golding’s leadership, the Coyotes boasted an impressive 153 wins, the most by any coach in WFISD history. His team lost just 25 times and recorded two ties.

Winning 85% of his games, it’s the best mark in Coyotes program history. The legendary Head Coach led his teams to six state title games, winning four state championships, across three different decades.

First, in 1949, the Coyotes repeated as champs in 1950, won again in 1958, and a 4th time in 1961.

After the 1961 season, Golding took over as the WFISD Athletic Director, a position he held until 1979.

The field at Memorial Stadium is named after Joe Golding and today he becomes a member of the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame.