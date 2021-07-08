WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2021 Nexstar Sports Awards were held July 8, 2021, and the MPEC Exhibit Hall in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Eight Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame, and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments.

Texoma Coach Paul Brotherton joins seven others in the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame.

Paul Brotherton

Paul Brotherton was involved in Wichita Falls sports history in many different ways.

First, he was a Minor League baseball player, suiting up for the Wichita Falls Spudders in the 1940s.

A great hitter, Brotherton made his name at the plate. He was top 10 in the league in batting average in 1947 and led the league in hits in 1948.

He led the Spudders to the big State League Championship Game that year.

But low wages in minor league ball weren’t enough to sustain a living. So, it was off to Midwestern State University where he coached the men’s basketball team from 1949 to 1952. His teams winning over 60 percent of their games.

He then opened Brotherton and White Sporting Goods which he owned and operated until 1963.

And then, it was back to the courts to coach, this time the tennis courts. First at Barwise Junior High and then at Rider High School with the Raiders winning Three state titles under his watch.

Brotherton then shifted to coaching golf at Rider from 1974 to 1976, before finishing his coaching career back on the tennis courts at McNiel Junior High.

Paul Brotherton is in the Texas Tennis Coaches Hall of Fame and today he becomes a member of the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame.