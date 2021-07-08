WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2021 Nexstar Sports Awards were held July 8, 2021, and the MPEC Exhibit Hall in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Eight Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame, and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments.

High School football pioneer Ronnie Littleton joins seven others in the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame.

Ronnie Littleton

A graduate of Wichita Falls High School in 1972, Ronnie Littleton was one of the best players to come through the Coyote football program.

When all was said and done, Littleton went down as one of the greatest athletes in Texas high school football history.

He was just a sophomore on the 1969 Coyotes State Championship Team, one of five Black athletes on the Old High roster. This marked the first time blacks and whites played together in Wichita Falls.

By his senior year, Littleton was the star of the show leading The Coyotes back to the State Title game in 1971, playing on both sides of the ball, nearly every down.

Highly recruited out of high school, Littleton had offers from some of the biggest college programs in the nation, ultimately choosing TCU.

Injured in just his second collegiate game, multiple knee surgeries prevented him from ever being the dominant athlete he once was. Littleton took the field in 44 games as a Horned Frog but injuries likely robbed him of a professional career playing the game he loved.

Today Ronnie Littleton becomes a member of the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame.