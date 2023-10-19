INDIANAPOLIS – Seven weeks into the NFL schedule, one thing is very clear: the road to the big game in Las Vegas is wide open.

Every team has at least one loss entering this juncture of the season for the first time in six years. Ten of the 15 games last week were decided by eight points or less.

One of the last unbeatens to fall will host a critical game this weekend when the Eagles (5-1) host the Dolphins (5-1). The prime-time showdown is Big Game Bound’s Marquee Matchup.

WPHL’s Jason Lee joins the show to talk about what Philadelphia has to do to stop the league’s most prolific offense. Miami is scoring 37.2 points per game while racking up almost 500 yards of total offense in each contest.

Also featured on Big Game Bound this week, Dave Griffiths and host Chris Hagan have the latest on Colts’ star rookie Anthony Richardson. Jarrett Payton gives his weekly picks.

Big Game Bound previews the pro football slate every Thursday at 12 p.m. ET during the regular season and playoffs.