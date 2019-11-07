1  of  4
Breaking News
Gov. Abbott appoints Wichitan to Judge Fudge’s position UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal overnight crash UPDATE: Wednesday Lawton shotting now a homicide Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill

Big Game Bound Week 10: Monday night showdown in NFC West

The Big Game

by: Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

Coming up at 1 p.m. ET, watch a stream of week 10 of “Big Game Bound” above.

(NEXSTAR) — It’s Week 10 of “Big Game Bound,” and there’s only one unbeaten team in the NFL: the San Francisco 49ers.

While they’ve survived several tests this season, Monday night may be the biggest. They host a division foe, the Seattle Seahawks. 

On this week’s episode, which streams exclusively on Nexstar Nation websites starting at 1 p.m. ET, we’ll have:

  • Our Big Game correspondents from San Francisco and Seattle break down the Monday night matchup. How can the 49ers slow down Russell Wilson? What’s been the key to Jimmy Garoppolo’s success?
  • Our Big Guest is former NFL and Super Bowl Champion tight end Martellus Bennett. He talks about the dominance of his former team, the New England Patriots. And what he thinks of his brother Michael, a current player for the Dallas Cowboys who’s taking a stand for social justice.
  • Bob Harris from footballdiehards.com returns with who you can pick up off the waiver wire with some big names on their bye weeks.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you didn’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

"Jaws Of Life" Free Toddler Stuck In Shopping Cart

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Jaws Of Life" Free Toddler Stuck In Shopping Cart"

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree On Its Way To Washington

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree On Its Way To Washington"

Botched birthday cake triggers social media war

Thumbnail for the video titled "Botched birthday cake triggers social media war"

New law makes sleeping on the street punishable with a $1,000 fine, but won't be enforced if no shelter beds are open.

Thumbnail for the video titled "New law makes sleeping on the street punishable with a $1,000 fine, but won't be enforced if no shelter beds are open."

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-7-19"

The Salvation Army, famous for its red kettles and bell-ringers , is making it easier to donate this holiday season.

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Salvation Army, famous for its red kettles and bell-ringers , is making it easier to donate this holiday season."

Lawton shooting victim identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton shooting victim identified"

Midwestern Pkwy fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "Midwestern Pkwy fatality"

Oncor: More than 1,300 without power in Wichita Falls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oncor: More than 1,300 without power in Wichita Falls"

What the Tech: Venmo mistakes

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Venmo mistakes"

IP fourth-grader turns life's lemons into national Lemonade Day success

Thumbnail for the video titled "IP fourth-grader turns life's lemons into national Lemonade Day success"

Hirschi JROTC holds pre-deployment ceremony for students entering armed forces

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hirschi JROTC holds pre-deployment ceremony for students entering armed forces"