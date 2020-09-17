Big Game Bound Week 2: Who started strong and who struggled

The Sept. 18, 2020, episode of Big Game Bound has ended. Above, watch it on demand.

(NEXSTAR) — It’s Week 2 of the NFL season and teams are looking to settle in.

Week 1 was their first time on the field in months because 2020 featured no preseason. This week on Big Game Bound, we asked NFL analyst Jarrett Payton which teams came out of the gate strong and which teams should be concerned.

We also checked in with our Big Game Bound correspondents from around the country. We broke down Phillip River’s first start as an Indianapolis Colt. Was the Cleveland Browns’ poor showing more of a reflection of just how good the Baltimore Ravens are? We also took you to Buffalo, where the Bills opened the season with a blowout win — but did it without the help of their fans, the notorious “Bills Mafia.”

Once again, Week 2 of the NFL season features a brand new stadium, but no fans inside to enjoy it. We checked in with our Raiders correspondent in Las Vegas with a preview of the Monday Night matchup between the Raiders and the New Orleans Saints.

Other segments on the show include:

10-year NFL veteran offensive lineman Jared Veldheer, who says he’s still ready to take some phone calls from front offices who may be looking for a tackle this season. Talking the odds: Oddsmaker Kenny White offers his insight on how Vegas sets the line for games people like to bet on.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.