‘Big Game Bound’ Week 3: QB injuries, life as an esports pro

The livestream of Week 3’s “Big Game Bound” has ended. View a replay of the episode above.

(NEXSTAR) — It’s Week 3 of “Big Game Bound,” and we’re talking about quarterback shakeups.

What will the Saints look like without an injured Drew Brees? Is this the end of Big Ben in Pittsburgh? Did the Giants wait too long to bench Eli Manning? Our experts break down the current landscape of the NFL.

On this week’s episode, which streamed exclusively on Nexstar Nation websites:

  • The big matchups: The Ravens travel to Kansas City for a battle of the undefeated. Are the Browns legitimate contenders? We break down their upcoming game with the defending NFC champion Rams.
  • Life as a professional Madden competitor: we chat with Reggie “Boogz” Brown. He talks about esports and Madden culture and relives horrifying moments that rocked the country – a shooting at a tournament in Jacksonville.
  • Bob Harris from footballdiehards.com takes your fantasy football questions. Who should you start and sit in Week 3?

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. You can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.

