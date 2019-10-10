Big Game Bound Week 6: NFC West the best?

The Big Game

Click to watch the Oct. 10, 2019 episode of “Big Game Bound” above.

(NEXSTAR) — It’s Week 6 of “Big Game Bound,” and this week we’re talking about what many believe is the best division in the NFL.

Three teams that many believe will contend for the NFC championship are all in the NFC West: the Seattle Seahawks, the Los Angeles Rams and the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. We’ll breakdown Seattle’s matchup with the struggling Cleveland Browns and take a closer look at what’s working in the Bay Area.

Plus, the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field hosts a key Monday Night Football matchup. The Green Bay Packers host their division rival: the Detroit Lions. Are the Lions legit? Ex-Lion Ty Hallock tells us what we can expect Monday night.

On this week’s episode, which streamed exclusively on Nexstar Nation websites, we had:

  • The Big Matchups: Seattle travels to Cleveland and Green Bay hosts Detroit.
  • The Big Guest: Sports documentary director Joe Lavine talks about his latest project: “A Lifetime of Sundays,” which is an in-depth look at the history of the NFL from the unique perspective of four iconic female owners: Virginia McCaskey (Bears), Martha Firestone Ford (Lions), Norma Hunt (Chiefs) and Patricia Rooney (Steelers).
  • The Big Decision: Bob Harris from footballdiehards.com is back to help you set your fantasy football lineup ahead of week 6.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you didn’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.

