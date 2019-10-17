Big Game Bound Week 7: Life without Luck, QB debate in Carolina

The Big Game

by: NEXSTAR

Posted: / Updated:

Today’s episode of “Big Game Bound” streams above at 1 p.m. ET. If you’re viewing this on the news app, tap here to watch the video.

(NEXSTAR) — It’s Week 7 of “Big Game Bound,” and this week we’re talking about surprise quarterback performances. We highlight the Indianapolis Colts ahead of their big matchup with the Houston Texans. How have they been able to survive without Andrew Luck? And is there a discussion to be had in Carolina? Are the Panthers close to cutting ties with Cam Newton, the former NFL MVP?

Also this week, we’re breaking down a huge clash in the NFC: the Chicago Bears host the New Orleans Saints. Our Nexstar insiders dive deeper into what’s causing the Bears to sputter early in the season. Can the Saints keep the momentum going as they play without long-time, all-star quarterback Drew Brees?

On this week’s episode, which streams exclusively on Nexstar Nation websites starting at 1 p.m. ET, we’ll have:

  • A one-on-one with Fox NFL analyst Mark Schlereth. He talks about his career and the transition from the field to the TV studio.
  • What’s with all the flags? Former NFL player Ty Hallock shares his beef with the NFL officiating, and the missed calls that cost the Detroit Lions a victory over the Green Bay Packers.
  • How can you pull off that blockbuster trade in your fantasy football league? Bob Harris from footballdiehards.com gives you some keys to success and answers viewer questions ahead of their Week 7 matchups.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you didn’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Kellog's all together cereal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kellog's all together cereal"

get paid to test out luxury homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "get paid to test out luxury homes"

Get paid to watch 30 disney movies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Get paid to watch 30 disney movies"

No Jail Time In Police Training Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Jail Time In Police Training Shooting"

High School HAZMAT: Student suits up to avoid campus bedbugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School HAZMAT: Student suits up to avoid campus bedbugs"

Texoma Brick heads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Brick heads"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-17-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-17-19"

Many camp out in Dallas for Trump Rally

Thumbnail for the video titled "Many camp out in Dallas for Trump Rally"

Insurance fraud plead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Insurance fraud plead"

Doll Delivery: Viral post inspires special barbie gift

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doll Delivery: Viral post inspires special barbie gift"

Guitarist Tony Memmel, born with only one hand, is touring the country to inspire children born with different limbs.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guitarist Tony Memmel, born with only one hand, is touring the country to inspire children born with different limbs."

Robo Calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robo Calls"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News