LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — With just hours until Super Bowl Sunday, the finishing touches are being put on SoFi Stadium. NewsNation got a behind-the-scenes look at the final field preparations and NFL operations.

On the field, grounds crews were seen spray painting the NFL logos at midfield and the end zones. Although the Los Angeles Rams will have a home field advantage, a lot of work goes into ensuring there is neutrality between both teams.

The normally blue and gold stadium has been transformed into deep shades of red, orange and purple. The stadium designers say they were attempting to capture an authentic Los Angeles feel — the colors of a California sunset.

“People see the end product on Sunday, but it is thousands of people, it’s years of work and it’s really amazing what our teams are able to do and we just hope everyone enjoys it,” said Katie Keenan, senior director, live event operations, NFL.

More than 40,000 people are credited for putting together the big game. The planning process takes about 18 months.

Unique concessions are also being curated for the Super Bowl. One dish was flown in from Europe for fans to try.