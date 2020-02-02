Texoma’s Homepage Super Bowl picks

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Super Bowl 54 is set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. CST on Texoma’s Fox.

Just a few hours before the game, our on-air talent at KFDX and KJTL made their Super Bowl picks.

And, just like the Las Vegas spread, the Chiefs have a slight edge. Six members of the team are taking the 49ers, while eight picked the Chiefs.

San Francisco 49ers

Tobin McDuff, our sports director and Texoma’s sports authority, has officially picked the San Francisco 49ers to win it all Sunday night.

My #SuperBowl prediction is:



San Francisco 37

Kansas City 31



Who are you taking Texoma?#BigGameBound #NexstarNation@TexomasHomepage — Tobin McDuff (@KfdxTobin) February 2, 2020

Along with Tobin, evening anchor Melanie Townsend, morning anchors Derek Lowe and Daniella Hankey, reporter Shatanya Clarke and multimedia journalist Tyler Manning are taking the 49ers to win the big game.

Kansas City Chiefs

Evening anchor Darrell Franklin and sports reporter M.J. Baird picked the Kansas City Chiefs, along with weekend anchors and reporters Jaron Spor and Lauren Linville, meteorologist Michael Bohling, and multimedia journalists Curtis Jackson, Zach Vedera, and Jeremy Garza.