The Latest: Banerjee of US wins junior Wimbledon title

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Canada’s Denis Shapovalov during the men’s singles semifinals match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

Samir Banerjee has defeated Victor Lilov in an all-American junior final at Wimbledon.

The 17-year-old Banerjee won 7-5, 6-3 on No. 1 Court.

He is the first American junior champion at Wimbledon since Reilly Opelka in 2015, and 12th overall.

Both were unseeded at the tournament. Banerjee is from New Jersey and Lilov comes from North Carolina.

___

2:10 p.m.

The men’s Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini is underway.

The match began with the retractable roof open on Centre Court, under cloudy skies and temperatures around 70 F (21 C).

The top-ranked Djokovic is playing in his 30th Grand Slam final and looking for a record-equaling 20th major title. Berrettini is playing in his first Slam final and trying to become the first Italian to win Wimbledon.

___

1 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has a chance to win a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title when he plays Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final.

The top-ranked Djokovic is playing in his 30th Grand Slam final and is one title shy of the record shared by his great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The No. 7-seeded Berrettini is playing in his first Grand Slam final and is trying to become the first Italian to win Wimbledon.

Djokovic is looking for his third straight Wimbledon title and sixth overall.

It is the first time the men’s final will have a female chair umpire, with Marija Cicak of Croatia to officiate the match.

___

