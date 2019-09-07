The Latest: Mattek-Sands, Murray win mixed doubles title

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after scoring a point against Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jamie Murray have successfully defended their U.S. Open mixed doubles championships.

Mattek-Sands and Murray beat the top-seeded team of Hao-Ching Chan and Michael Venus 6-2,-6-3. They are the the first team to defend a U.S. Open mixed doubles title since Kevin Curren and Anne Smith in 1981 and 1982. Murray became the first man in the Open era to win three straight mixed doubles titles in Flushing Meadows after starting the run in 2017 with Martina Hingis.

Murray won his fifth Grand Slam mixed doubles title and Mattek-Sands won her third.

Later Saturday, Serena Williams seeks a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title when she faces 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu.

____

3 a.m.

Serena Williams lost her temper and then lost the match when she played for last year’s U.S. Open championship.

She gets another chance Saturday night, again seeking a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title when she faces 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu.

The 37-year-old Williams has lost all three major finals she has reached since returning from giving birth, including to Naomi Osaka in Flushing Meadows last year. That match is best remembered for Williams’ arguments with chair umpire Carlos Ramos.

She remains one behind Margaret Court’s record for most Grand Slam trophies and seeks her seventh at the U.S. Open, 20 years after winning her first.

Andreescu, 33-4 this season, can become the first Canadian woman to win a Grand Slam title.

___

