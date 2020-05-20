The Latest: Qatari organizers worried fans can’t afford trip

FILE – In this April 9, 2020, file photo, Gates stand locked outside the closed Manchester City Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, northern England, as the English Premier League soccer season has been suspended due to coronavirus. With no games being played, recent sports headlines have centered around hopes and dreams — namely, the uncharted path leagues and teams must navigate to return to competition in the wake of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The head of the organizing committee for the 2022 World Cup says a global recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic could affect the ability of fans to afford to travel to Qatar.

The World Bank is forecasting a deep recession caused by the shutdown of economic activity around the world.

Organizing committee secretary general Hassan Al Thawadi says he is hopeful the tournament will be an opportunity for the world to come together again in November 2022. But he says there are “concerns about the global economy and the ability of fans to be able to afford traveling and afford coming and participating and celebrating the World Cup.”

Al Thawadi says organizers want a “a price range that is affordable for fans and a price range that is workable, functionable for the industry, for service providers, for the supply chain that is responsible for delivering the World Cup.”

Watford defender Adrian Mariappa says he is one of the six people to test positive from the first round of coronavirus checks in the Premier League and is surprised that he contracted the disease.

Mariappa says on the websites of British newspapers The Daily Telegraph and The Daily Mail he has been “scratching my head to try to work out how I might have got coronavirus” because he hasn’t “really left the house apart from some exercise and the odd walk with the kids.”

The 33-year-old Mariappa says he hasn’t had any symptoms and has felt “as fit as ever.” He says he has spent lockdown dividing his time between homeschooling and following Watford’s fitness program.

Two members of Watford’s staff also tested positive for COVID-19. Burnley said assistant manager Ian Woan has also contracted the virus.

Tests on 748 people were conducted from 19 of the 20 Premier League clubs on Sunday and Monday. The 20th club started testing on Tuesday.

The Portuguese soccer federation says six of the 15 stadiums seeking to host matches when the league resumes next month amid the coronavirus pandemic have failed health inspections.

All stadiums must comply with a series health measures established by local authorities to be able to host matches.

The federation says the stadiums for league leader Porto and second-place Benfica were among the nine stadiums that passed the inspections conducted by local health authorities.

The stadiums that failed belong to smaller clubs. They will be allowed to make changes to their venues before another inspection is conducted.

The Portuguese league was set to resume at the end of May but its start was delayed until June 4 so there was time to rigorously inspect stadiums and conduct medical tests on all professionals involved in the matches.

The league was stopped with Porto leading Benfica by one point with 10 rounds to go.

Soccer players in Africa and the Americas are receiving food packages from their union while the sport is shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Players in Botswana, Egypt, Colombia, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay were identified as getting food aid by world players’ union FIFPro.

FIFPro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann says some players “are being stranded in terms of income.”

FIFPro represents players in 65 countries. The union says most players have contracts paying them salaries comparable to national averages.

Baer-Hoffmann says the vast majority of soccer players are “under the same financial pressures as the rest of society.”

Tottenham is looking into whether defender Serge Aurier has broken social-distancing rules for the third time.

Aurier posted a picture on Instagram on Tuesday appearing to show off a new haircut and sitting next to a stylist who was tagged in the post.

The Premier League club says it is “investigating the circumstances and will deal with the incident appropriately.”

The 27-year-old right back has been forced to apologize twice for breaking lockdown rules during the suspension of the Premier League because of the coronavirus pandemic. He posted a video of himself running with a friend and also training with Tottenham teammate Moussa Sissoko.

French rugby club Toulon plans to resume training next month in small groups of three players amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-time European champions say their players and coaching staff will have blood and heart tests next week at their training center.

The groups of three will jog, do bodybuilding and work on their fitness levels in specially marked zones to avoid contact with others.

France came out of lockdown on May 11. Toulon hopes players can train in groups of 8-12 in July and return to full training in August.

Japan’s beloved high school baseball tournament has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament is a huge annual event in Japan and is followed much the way Americans follow the college basketball tournament.

The Japanese High School Baseball Federation says the cancellation was the first since World War II.

Asahi newspaper president Masataka Watanabe says “the decision is needed to protect the health of the players, officials and fans.”

The high school tournament has showcased some of the biggest stars in Japanese professional baseball. They include major leaguers like Ichiro Suzuki, Daisuke Matsuzaka and Hideki Matsui.

The summer tournament was scheduled to start in August at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya. A smaller spring tournament was canceled earlier.

Rayo Vallecano players have returned to training after the Spanish soccer club accepted some of their salary demands.

The players from the second-division club had not practiced this week as a protest for not being taken off furlough. They had only trained individually at home.

The club says it met with players and decided to change their furlough conditions now that group sessions have begun and their workload increased.

Most soccer clubs in Spain used government furloughs to reduce their labor costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Players from second-division club Elche also refused to practice at the team’s training center last week and the club also eventually complied with their demands.

The Spanish soccer season is expected to resume on the second weekend of June.

