The Undertaker sits down with Tobin McDuff ahead of Wrestlemania 38 in Arlington

ARLINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Wrestlemania is returning to the Metroplex in April 2022 for the first time since breaking the events attendance record in 2016.

Fans who attended an on-sale party on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington had the opportunity to get first dibs on tickets before they go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, November 12.

KFDX/KJTL Sports Director Tobin McDuff was at the party and ran into one of the all-time greats.

His legal name is Mark Calaway, and before he became famous in the ring, he tried his luck on the basketball court.

Calaway could rebound, score, and play defense, and after a high school and collegiate career on courts across the state of Texas, he played his final game for Texas Wesleyan at D.L. Ligon Coliseum in Wichita Falls.

Calaway scored two points and two rebounds in that game.

“Awful,” Calaway said. “There’s a reason I’m a wrestler and not a basketball player.”

Calaway played collegiate basketball for one season when he was drawn off the court and into the ring.

Calaway spent six years honing his craft before making his professional debut in 1984 at the Sportatorium in Dallas and took on a name wrestling fans across the world have come to love and fear.

The Undertaker.

“You had to be able to do one of two things,” Calaway said. “You either have to make people love you or you’ve got to make ’em hate you. It doesn’t matter which one because they’re gonna pay money. They’re either going to pay to see you kick someone’s butt or they’re gonna pay money to see you get your butt kicked.”

The Undertaker kicked butt for three decades, becoming a seven-time world champion in that timeframe and headling Wrestlemania five times.

“Wrestlemania is the equivalent to our industry as the Super Bowl is to the NFL,” Calaway said. “You work your tail off all year so you’re on the card at Wrestlemania. That’s kinda your first goal. I want to be on the card at Wrestlemania.”

But it wasn’t enough for Calaway just to get on the card.

“Ultimately, I think the greatest compliment that you can get is to be the Main Event at Wrestlemania,” Calaway said.

In November 2020, The Undertaker retired, but Calaway continues to promote the WWE, both the companies charitable endeavors, and of course, the event which made him a worldwide phenomenon.

“Wrestlemania 38 is going to be the most stupendous two-night Wrestlemania in history,” Calaway said.

You can find tickets to Wrestlemania at AT&T Stadium online.

SeatGeek | StubHub | MegaSeats | TicketCity | Vivid Seats | TicketNetwork