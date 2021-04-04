Top 10 plays of the week – April 4, 2021

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Patty Tavatanakit had no idea Lydia Ko was tearing up the course three groups ahead Sunday in the final round of the ANA Inspiration.

“Didn’t look at the leaderboard at all today," Tavatanakit said. "Just because — I saw her name up there, but I didn’t look at it — I wanted to play my own game, which I did, and did a really good job of that today.”