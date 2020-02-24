Top 10 Plays of the Week – February 23, 2020

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The bookies had Patrick Reed at 40-1 odds going into the Mexico Championship, which should have come down before he even hit a shot.

More accusations of cheating, this time from Brooks Koepka during a town hall show on Sirius XM. And then former CBS analyst Peter Kostis weighed in during a “No Laying Up” podcast in which he said he saw Reed improve his lie four times.