NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger needed three short series to show he's ready for the regular season. The Tennessee Titans did their best to protect Marcus Mariota on a wet and ugly night

Roethlisberger capped his night with a 17-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster, and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Titans 18-6 Sunday night to remain perfect this preseason.