Twitter reacts to Beard’s hiring at UT

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard claps for the team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Troy, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas (Nexstar) – Emotions are high for Red Raider Nation. After learning of head basketball coach Chris Bread leaving for conference rival UT, many expressed their frustration on Twitter.

One user believes it’s all a joke.

I refuse to believe that Chris Beard is going to Texas. Ask me again after April 1. — JG (@notjerrigirl) April 1, 2021

Another user says United Supermarkets Arena will be filled with ‘boos’ when UT visits Texas Tech next basketball season.

Y’all, the boos at the USA are going to absolutely deafening when UT comes to Lubbock. And the Tech student section and fans are rowdy on a good day. They’re not going to be forgiving of Chris Beard. — Emily Rapp (@emilyeatworld) April 1, 2021

This user is wishing nothing but loses for Beard and the Longhorns.

i wish chris beard and texas nothing but L’s — makenna (@Makennalynn_97) April 1, 2021

Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt held a conference Thursday afternoon to discuss Beard’s departure saying, “Beard shared with me today he was ready for another challenge. I don’t totally understand it.”

Hocutt also said there was ‘no opportunity’ for Texas Tech to counter Texas’ proposal.

As for the Longhorns, they are ready to welcome Beard home.

“I’m thrilled and excited to be coming back to Austin and back to the Longhorn family,” Beard said in a statement.

“It’s been a whirlwind of a day. It’s a difficult and emotional day in a lot of ways as I leave Texas Tech, a place where I’m very appreciative of not only my five years as a head coach but also my 10 years as an assistant. I owe so much to Texas Tech University.”

To read Beard’s full statement, you can click here.