WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Rider High School held a signing ceremony today for two of its standout football players, Running Back Anquan Willis who has signed with Texas Tech, and Defensive Lineman Luke Gambs who has signed to play at Abilene Christian.

Willis is a rarity at Rider High School. A four-year varsity player for the raiders.

As a junior, he set a school record by rushing for 26 touchdowns. He holds several school records.

How will he be used at tech, out of the backfield, on defense? He said he’ll do whatever the coaches wants.

Luke Gambs played with passion, intensity, and offenses always had to identify where he was on the field. With a knack for always being around the football, Gambs said he’s ready to put in the work needed to enjoy the same success at Abilene Christian University.

Gambs is one of those athletes who is really two people in one. Once he steps on the playing field, his whole persona changes.