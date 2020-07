WFISD athletic director Scot Hafley has announced Wichita Falls’ Kay Yeager Coliseum will host the 2022 UIL class 5A regional tournament.

The region one tournament has been held in Snyder on the campus of Western Texas College for many years, but with reclassification of class 5A teams from the Metroplex, Wichita Falls is more centrally located.

The bid to host the tournament was secured through a partnership with the WFISD and the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).