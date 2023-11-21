TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Former Texoma athletes are taking the nation by storm as they stay busy excelling at the collegiate level.

While the players recognized in this update are far from complete with their athletic endeavors, they’ve all enjoyed recent success with their teams.

Former Hirschi standout Niara Hightower just finished her season at Bethune-Cookman in Florida.

Hightower led the Southwestern Athletic Conference in blocks. She averaged over 1.1 blocks per set, finishing the season with 109.

She’ll head into her senior season as the biggest defensive threat in the conference.

Former Henrietta Lady Cat Sadie Kabisch just finished her sophomore season at Cowley College, and she helped her team win a national championship.

The Tigers went 41-0, dropping only five sets all season.

She led the Tigers with 669 digs, earning First-Team All-Conference, First-Team All-Region and Conference Libero of the Year honors.

Former Iowa Park Lady Hawk Dru Witherspoon saw her season come to an end in the National Tournament on Saturday, November 18.

Weatherford College finished the year as eighth in the nation, with Witherspoon playing a major role, earning Second-Team All-Conference honors.

She finished her sophomore season with 202 kills, 64 digs and 68 blocks.

Former Rider Lady Raider Jill Leslie is now playing at Oklahoma Baptist University.

Her team takes the court next week in the NCAA Division Two National Tournament.

She earned First-Team All-Conference honors while finishing among the top 10 in the conference in hitting percentage, blocks and points, with 291 kills and 91 blocks.

She was also named the Great American Conference Tournament MVP after posting a career-high 19 kills in the Championship Match.

On the football field, former Rider standout Jacob Rodriguez played his fourth and best game of the season for Texas Tech University on Saturday, November 18.

He recorded a career-best 12 tackles, which gives him 24 tackles for the season.

He also has a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Rodriguez is likely done playing this season, so the Red Raiders can redshirt him, giving him two more years of eligibility.

Former Iowa Park Hawk Cirby Coheley is now at Abilene Christian.

On Saturday, Nov. 18 against Texas A&M, Coheley returned an interception 51 yards for the first score of the game.

It was his third INT of the season.

He finished with 13 tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks in the game against the Aggies.

He was named the United Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week and the FedEx Ground National Defensive Player of the Week.

Coheley has a team-leading 5.5 sacks and is third on the team with 61 tackles this season.

Former Graham quarterback Tucker Horn is in his final season at Trinity University.

Horn has completed 217 passes for 2,916 yards this season. And, get this, he’s tossed 30 touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Horn and the Tigers play defending national champion North Central on Saturday, November 25 in the second round of the Division Three National Tournament.