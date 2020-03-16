Skip to content
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
UPDATE: Jermar Fuller found guilty of Capital Murder
1
of
/
4
Breaking News
City View ISD extends spring break
2
of
/
4
Breaking News
2020 Red River Beer and Wine Festival canceled
3
of
/
4
Breaking News
Sikes Senter Mall reduces hours due to COVID-19 (coronavirus)
4
of
/
4
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival
1
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls
2
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
97th District Court Jury Trials
3
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Boots and Heels for Hot Meals
4
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Child Support Dockets
5
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game
6
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office
7
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Hospice of Wichita Falls
8
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
LEPC Meeting
9
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
March Movie Madness
10
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Red Door Senior Center
11
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
River Bend Nature Center
12
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner
13
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day
14
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
The Museum of North Texas History
15
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
United Regional Healthy You Advantage
16
of
/
17
Closings & Delays
Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association
17
of
/
17
Vernon College
NJCAA cancels rest of spring sports season
Sport Spotlight: Rob Blakley – March 11, 2020
Team of the Week: Vernon College Lady Chaps Softball – March 12, 2020
College Baseball: Weatherford vs. Vernon College, March 7, 2020
College Softball: Vernon College vs McLennan CC – March 7, 2020
More Vernon College Headlines
Sports Spotlight: Jade Guzman and Vernon College Lady Chaps Softball – March 4, 2020
College Softball: Vernon College ranked in NJCAA
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Jermar Fuller found guilty of Capital Murder, life in prison without parole
“The likelihood that someone in Wichita Falls traveling to Dallas-Fort Worth area could contract COVID-19 from somebody there is very high.” – Gov. Abbott
Sikes Senter Mall reduces hours in response to COVID-19 (coronavirus) risk
YMCA of WF closes all branches, cancels programs, events starting March 17
Steak stealer sentenced
Latest News
Windthorst ISD campuses closed March 17 through March 27, classes resume March 30
Graham ISD campuses closed March 23 through March 27
YMCA of WF closes all branches, cancels programs, events starting March 17
More Local News