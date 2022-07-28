WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Vernon College is working in partnership with The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture (The Alliance) for a new mural for its Century City Center location in Wichita Falls.

Applications from artists and artists teams are now being accepted for the project.

The mural will be installed in the Chapparal Student Lounge and is part of Vernon College’s ongoing efforts to create an inviting, inspiring and inclusive environment for students, staff and visitors.

“I am excited about this opportunity to work with the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture to continue to enhance the Century City Center location to be more inviting to the students that walk through our doors,” Vernon College President Dr. Dusty R. Johnston said. “Our goal is to ensure that students feel welcome and comfortable as they pursue their educational goals.”

Artists working in Vernon College’s twelve county service area are encouraged to apply. The twelve counties in the service area are: Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cottle, Foard, Hardeman, Haskell, King, Knox, Throckmorton, Wichita, and Wilbarger.

Applicants must submit an application by August 4, 2022, to be considered. A panel will review qualified submissions, and the selected artist(s) will work with The Alliance to develop a design and install the mural.

If you would like to apply, click here. For more information, click here.