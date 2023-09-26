VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Giddy up and get excited: It’s finally Rodeo Week at Vernon College once again.

Join the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association – Southwest Region at the 40th annual Vernon College Rodeo, and cheer on over 700 contestants as they compete in nine events.

Cowboys and girls from colleges including Vernon College, Texas Tech University, Tarleton State University, Howard College and more will compete from Thursday, September 29, 2023, to Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 7 p.m. each night.

Beginning Thursday with Slack events, participants can look forward to great performances on Friday night and the Championship Round (short go) on Saturday night at the Wilbarger County Events Center.

Admission is $10 per person and free for Vernon College students with their school ID.

To learn more about Rodeo Week, visit Vernon College’s Facebook page.