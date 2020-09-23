Week 5 area football games canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

Four week five Texoma football games have been canceled amid COVID-19 concerns.

Knox City vs Bryson, Munday vs Petrolia, Eastland vs Henrietta and our KFDX Game of the Week, Graham vs Hirschi have all been canceled.

Knox City ISD has closed its school for two weeks, leading to the cancelation of the Greyhounds game.

Munday has also closed its schools and canceled its next two weeks of games, September 25 against Petrolia and October 2 vs Olney. The Olney game is being moved to the last week of the regular season, November 2-6.

Henrietta canceled its game against Eastland. Eastland ISD has been dealing with COVID cases in its athletic programs.

The Hirschi Huskies were scheduled to play the Graham Steers on Friday, September 25 at Newton Field, but coaches from both teams confirmed to KFDX Sports Director Tobin McDuff that the game has been canceled due to COVID-19.

As a result, district 4-4A division I has elected to alter its schedule, moving district games up one week. Hirschi and Burkburnett are the local teams in this district. Instead of starting October 9, 2020 teams in this district will begin October 2, 2020.